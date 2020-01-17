Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,687 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULE. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,054.63 ($27.03).

ULE stock opened at GBX 2,282.80 ($30.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,131 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,018.30.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Daniel Shook bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, with a total value of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

