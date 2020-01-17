Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Unilever by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 845,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

