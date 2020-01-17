Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Holdings Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UN. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

