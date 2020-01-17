Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) Trading Down 0.2%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million.

About Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

