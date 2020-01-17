United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $97,269,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $48,144,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.49. 1,848,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

