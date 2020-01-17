UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.45. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.25-16.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH opened at $300.74 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.99. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

