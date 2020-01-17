Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Univar alerts:

UNVR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 924,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Univar has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Univar during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter valued at $3,828,000.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.