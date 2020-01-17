Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,236,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Display by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

Shares of OLED traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,577. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $92.89 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.32 and its 200 day moving average is $196.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

