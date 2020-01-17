Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,864. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Unum Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

