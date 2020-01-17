Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 157,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 40.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

