Urban Outfitters Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 20,154 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,754% compared to the typical daily volume of 523 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

