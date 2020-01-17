Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on URGN. National Securities started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urogen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of URGN opened at $34.60 on Monday. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $723.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg bought 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

