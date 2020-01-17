Valens GroWorks (CVE:VGW) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Valens GroWorks Corp. (CVE:VGW) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.66 and last traded at C$3.66, 550,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 622,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valens GroWorks in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $502.02 million and a P/E ratio of -22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.09.

Valens GroWorks (CVE:VGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Valens GroWorks Corp. will post 0.4592903 EPS for the current year.

