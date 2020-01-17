Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.02.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $91.28. 1,190,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 128,962 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 230,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

