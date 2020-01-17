ValuEngine Lowers CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.