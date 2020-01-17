ValuEngine Lowers Dell (NYSE:DELL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $430,926.90. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,605,518 shares of company stock valued at $84,555,282. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,208 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell by 57.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,175 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Dell in the third quarter worth about $52,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 134.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 684,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dell by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after purchasing an additional 490,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

