ValuEngine Lowers Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STRO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

