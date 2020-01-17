ValuEngine Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Get Workiva alerts:

NYSE WK traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. 113,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,564. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.96. Workiva has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863 over the last three months. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,432,000 after buying an additional 637,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after buying an additional 349,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $32,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.