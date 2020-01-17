Van Elle (LON:VANL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Van Elle (LON:VANL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:VANL opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07. Van Elle has a 12-month low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.94 ($1.06). The company has a market cap of $44.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75.

Get Van Elle alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Cutler bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £9,315 ($12,253.35).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.