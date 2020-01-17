VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.66

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.66 and traded as high as $26.68. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 78 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GRNB)
