VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.66

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.66 and traded as high as $26.68. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 78 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

