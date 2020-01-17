Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,116 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 535,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,620,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,878. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

