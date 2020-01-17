Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $190.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.05 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

