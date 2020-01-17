Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.31. 34,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,888. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.05 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

