Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,541,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the previous session’s volume of 1,868,203 shares.The stock last traded at $87.75 and had previously closed at $87.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.