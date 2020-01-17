Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.94 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.41 and a one year high of $92.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.