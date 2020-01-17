Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $61.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

