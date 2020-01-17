Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) were up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.92 and last traded at $78.89, approximately 1,771 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 45,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $12.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.71%.

