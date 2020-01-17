Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $131,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $121.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $121.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

