VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VBIV. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.81.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 157,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

