Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches Market Cap of $18.59 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $8.65 or 0.00099166 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Tokenomy. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $18.59 million and $12,081.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.03596222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00195325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128719 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

