Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 2,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,497. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $405.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.