ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 411,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,255. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ViaSat by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in ViaSat by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ViaSat by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ViaSat by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ViaSat by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.