Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $24.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 781,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 93.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 348,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 616,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,252 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.82. 63,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,973. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

