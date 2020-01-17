Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,120 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 317.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,260,000 after buying an additional 556,157 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth about $27,983,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140,864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,751.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.16. 57,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,184. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $106.76 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

