Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

