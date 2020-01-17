Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,229 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $153.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.