Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,591,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,963,000 after purchasing an additional 156,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,499,000 after purchasing an additional 344,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.48. 73,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $120.60 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

