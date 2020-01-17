Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.63. 597,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,627. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $279.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

