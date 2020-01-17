Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $18,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after buying an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,280,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,930,000 after buying an additional 780,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,892,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,654,000 after buying an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $494,555,000 after buying an additional 188,451 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. 391,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

