Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 915 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.74. 3,709,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.85 and its 200 day moving average is $255.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.