Violich Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. 950,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,901. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.77 and a beta of -0.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.