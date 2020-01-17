Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.75. 2,678,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

