Violich Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fitbit by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Fitbit by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fitbit by 57.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fitbit alerts:

FIT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,067,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fitbit Inc has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million. Analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.