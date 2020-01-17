Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,269,000 after buying an additional 359,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,395.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 569,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after buying an additional 531,236 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 571.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 327,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.23. 317,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,855. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.02 and a 52-week high of $106.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

