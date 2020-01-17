Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 474.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,845. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

