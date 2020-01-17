Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.55, 157,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 103,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

