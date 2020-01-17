Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.31, 925 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

In other Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF news, insider Sutton Jon acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

