Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

NYSE V opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.43. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $201.50. The company has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.