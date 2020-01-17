Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 75.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.43. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

