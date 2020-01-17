Vishay Intertechnology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,145 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,874% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

VSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 325,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

